L Brands slumps after soft guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) falls after setting guidance below expectations.The company already preannounced the Q2 results, leaving the guidance the headline event of today's report.

The retailer sees Q3 EPS of $0.25 to $0.30 vs. $0.36 consensus. and FY18 EPS of $3.00 to $3.20 vs. $3.22 consensus.

Sales at L Brand continue to fall off after the decision to exit swim and apparel categories.

