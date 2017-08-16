Freeport McMoRan today's top gainer amid surging industrial metals prices

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) finished as today's top gainer on the S&P 500, rising 5.7% amid surging prices of industrial metals; zinc prices jumped to their highest in a decade while aluminum and copper rose to their highest level since 2014.

Benchmark copper finished 2.4% higher at $6,532 having touched $6,576.50, the highest since November 2014, supported by strong global demand and tight supplies.

In other news, local residents in a remote Andean region in Peru reportedly have blocked trucks transporting copper concentrates from the Las Bambas mine.

Raymond James analysts initiate FCX shares at Market Perform, given uncertainty around the timing of permits needed to ship concentrates from the Grasberg mine.