Harte Hanks points to revenue improvements with Q1 sales beat

Harte Hanks (HHS +4.2% ) is up 12.1% in a few postmarket trades after posting its Q1 earnings that continued to show slowing declines in revenues.

Operating loss improved by $2.2M to $6.3M vs. a year-ago $8.5M.

Net loss came to $7.4M, vs. a year-ago loss of $5.6M.

We used approximately $2.4 million in cash in the first quarter," says CFO Robert Munden. "We anticipate lower customer turnover from increased customer satisfaction. We are also benefiting from an increase in new client bookings and continued cost controls. We expect cash flows will improve in the second half of the year.

Revenue shares by vertical markets: B2B, 22.8%; Consumer, 22.2%; Financial Services, 16%; Healthcare, 6.2%; Retail, 24.3%; Transportation, 8.5%.

Press Release