Elliott buys Energy Future debt sufficient to block Berkshire-Oncor deal

Elliott Management has bought enough Energy Future debt to ensure its ability to block Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A, BRK.B) deal to buy power transmission business Oncor, WSJ reports.

Elliott has been purchasing debt of Energy Future, which owns Oncor, and it already owned a major position in the biggest block of debt but the purchase of a different class from Fidelity Investments closes a potential loophole that BRK could have used to force the deal, according to the report.

The move means the future of BRK’s $9B-plus deal for Energy Future, which would give it possession of Oncor, is in jeopardy.