New Nokia-branded flagship phone gets likely early September bow

A new Nokia (NOK +0.5% ) phone is expected to go on sale within just a few weeks, likely just ahead of higher-profile launches from Samsung and Apple.

The Android-running Nokia 8, made by licensee HMD Global, will cost €599 (about $702) and is set to begin selling in early September. But it likely won't launch in the U.S. at first.

It comes in four colors, features a 5.3-inch display, and offers a "bothie" mode -- using front and back cameras at the same time to create a picture or video, rather than a "selfie" on the front-facing camera.

It will be the ninth device made by HMD Global since its agreement with Nokia, after five feature phones and three smartphones. The Nokia 8 will be the flagship device after HMD offered the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.

HMD won't say in which markets the phone's launching, but it won't be in China or the United States -- it's likely focused on areas with typically higher average phone prices, including western Europe, parts of the Middle East and Asia.