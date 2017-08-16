Mexico Supreme Court sides with America Movil in fees case

Mexico's Supreme Court has sided with America Movil (AMX +1.2% ) in a key case on connection charges, ruling that regulators must set such charges instead of legislators.

The ruling was presaged last week by one of the justices saying he agreed with the company's stance on the matter.

The ruling found that a law calling on America Movil to complete calls from the networks of its rivals free of charge was unconstitutional.

That meant not collecting from AT&T (T +0.2% ) and Telefonica (TEF -0.1% ), even though those companies collected such interconnection fees from America Movil to complete calls from its customers.

Five justices voted unanimously that regulator IFT has the power to set such rates, not legislators.

But the zero tariff will be in effect through the end of this year and it's not clear when IFT could move on the rates.