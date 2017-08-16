U.S. government to make August cost-sharing payments to health insurers

The Trump administration says the U.S. government will make cost-sharing payments to insurance companies under Obamacare for August, despite threats from the president to stop the payments.

Some Republicans criticize the decision on payments and renew calls for the 2010 Obamacare law to be repealed; several governors and Democrat lawmakers support the payments, fearing insurers would pull out of insurance markets or sharply raise premiums.

The decision, plus news that only two counties were projected to have no insurer in 2018 selling Obamacare plans, down from 40 earlier this year, could bring some short-term stability to insurance markets but the long-term outlook remains uncertain.

