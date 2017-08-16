Morgan Stanley's Byrd lists five favorite utilities: DYN, NEE, PCG, SRE, FE

Tax reform, further declines in the cost of renewable energy, and potential U.S. government support for nuclear power and coal could help select utilities, Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd says.

Byrd's favorite stocks in the sector are Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) for their cash flow generation, PG&E (NYSE:PCG) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) - plus NEE - for likely above-average EPS growth through their relatively early adoption of renewable energy; rounding out his top five is FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE).

By contrast, Byrd rates Con Edison (NYSE:ED), Entergy (NYSE:ETR), ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS), Pinnacle West (NYSE:PNW), SCANA (NYSE:SCG), Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) and Spire (NYSE:SR) at Underweight.