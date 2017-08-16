Cisco realigning revenue categories as model evolves

On its earnings conference call, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) said it was changing up its revenue reporting categories in order to "better align with our evolving business model."

The company saw revenues in its key Switching and NGN Routing categories each decline by 9% for the quarter, while Wireless revenues rose 5% and Security rose 3%.

Now the firm will sort revenue differently: Infrastructure Platform, Applications, Security, Services, and other.

Book-to-bill ratio was "comfortably above 1" at quarter's end, the company added.