Lions Gate announces first branded theme park, for South Korea

Lions Gate (LGF.A +5.1% , LGF.B +2.8% ) and development company Landing Jeju have announced plans for Lionsgate Movie World in South Korea, the studio's first branded outdoor theme park.

The attraction will be located at Jeju Shinhwa World, where it will be the centerpiece, and cover 1.3M square feet.

It will be focused on seven movie zones themed around studio properties, including The Hunger Games, Twilight, Now You See Me and 2018 release Robin Hood.

The park will begin construction in 2018 for a 2019 opening.