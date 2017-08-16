Sling TV to offer Mayweather-McGregor fight in pay-per-view

Sling TV (DISH +0.5%) has joined in the pay-per-view circle for the upcoming Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight.
It will offer the match to its customers for $99.99 before taxes and is taking preorders for the Aug. 26 fight today.
Sling subscribers will have the ability to pause, rewind and fast-forward content while the fight's on, and it will be available for six days of replay.
The fight, produced by Showtime Sports (CBS -0.3%) and UFC, is expected by many to be the highest-grossing pay-per-view event ever. A 2015 fight between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao shattered records for HBO and Showtime.