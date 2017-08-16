Silver Run Acquisition II to merge with two firms to form $3.8B company

Silver Run Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SRUNU) discloses a merger with Alta Mesa Holdings and Kingfisher Midstream to form a combined company valued at ~$3.8B; financial terms are not disclosed.

Silver Run II will be renamed Alta Mesa Resources and trade on the NASDAQ exchange under the AMR ticker; Silver Run II Chairman and CEO James Hackett, former head of Anadarko Petroleum, will become Executive Chairman of the combined company.

Alta Mesa is an independent E&P company with assets in Oklahoma's STACK play, and Kingfisher is a midstream company in the STACK play.