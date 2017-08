Golar LNG (GLNG -0.2% ), together with affiliates of Keppel Shipyard and Black & Veatch, agrees to sell a 50% equity stake in Golar Hilli LLC to Golar LNG Partners (GMLP -0.1% ), which will indirectly own the Hilli Episeyo floating liquefied natural gas vessel.

The sales price is $658M but less net lease obligations that are expected to total $468M-$480M, for a net purchase price of $178M-$190M to GMLP.

The deal is contingent upon GLNG taking back the Golar Tundra from GMLP, and othe factors.