U.S.: 'Tweaking' NAFTA not enough

"I want to be clear, [President Trump] is not interested in a mere tweaking of a few provisions and a couple of updated chapters," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said as discussions began to amend NAFTA.

"We need to assure that the huge deficits do not continue, and we have balance and reciprocity... NAFTA has fundamentally failed many, many Americans and needs major improvement."

ETFs: EWW, EWC, FXC, CRF, MXF, SCHX, USA, ZF, VV, MXE, FEX, JKD, CNDA, EQL, UMX, DBMX, EEH, EWCS, HEWW, IWL, SMK, QCAN, FCAN, QMEX, FWDD, SYE, JHML, HUSV, DUSA, USSD, ESGL, HEWC, USWD