Bannon depicts 'economic war' with China

"We're at economic war with China," White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon argued in an interview with The American Prospect, asserting that the U.S. has "to be maniacally focused on that."

"If we continue to lose it, we're five years away, I think, ten years at the most, of hitting an inflection point from which we'll never be able to recover."

