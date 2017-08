The next phase of Brexit talks are likely to be delayed by two months until December, Sky News reported overnight, leaving only a little over a year until the Article 50 timetable is used up.

"Government officials are working at pace and we are confident we will have made sufficient progress by October to advance the talks to the next phase," a spokeswoman for the Department for Exiting the EU said in a statement.

