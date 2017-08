Slowdown in China's U.S. takeovers

Chinese takeovers of U.S. companies have plunged this year.

According to Dealogic, Chinese dealmaking slid 65% in 2017 as of early August, following a peak of $65.2B last year, which included HNA's acquisition of Hilton Worldwide.

The drop comes as the Trump administration initiates an investigation into Chinese trade practices, as well as tough business and trade rhetoric aimed at Beijing.

