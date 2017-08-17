The minutes keep ticking

The ECB is ready to publish the minutes of its July meeting, with investors watching for any clues about how it plans to unwind its quantitative-easing program.

It follows reports suggesting Mario Draghi won't deliver a fresh policy message in Jackson Hole later this month.

Minutes of the Fed's July meeting yesterday showed policymakers divided over the timeline for future rate hikes, as some appeared wary about weak inflation, while others were eager to get on with normalization.

Euro -0.6% to 1.1699.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR