More on Bon-Ton Stores' Q2

The Bon-Ton Stores (NASDAQ:BONT) reports comparable-store sales squeezed 6.1% in Q2.

Proprietary credit card sales rate rose 40 bps to 57.4%.

Gross margin rate fell 100 bps to 35.5%.

SG&A expense rate improved 120 bps to 37.9%.

Merchandise inventories -5.1% to $658.22M.

Store count -7 Y/Y to 260.

The company ended the quarter with excess borrowing capacity of $171M under its revolving credit facility.

FY2017 Guidance: Comparable sales: -3.5% to -4.5%; Gross margin rate: -40 bps to -60 bps; SG&A: $834M to $839M; Adjusted EBITDA: $115M to $125M; Diluted EPS: -$2.08 to -$2.59; Shares outstanding: $20.3M; Capex: not to exceed $30M.