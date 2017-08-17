Weak profit guidance clips Wal-Mart

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) reports comparable sales increased 1.7% in Q2 to match the estimates of analysts.

Comparable sales rose 1.8% in the U.S. on a 1.3% gain in U.S. traffic and 0.5% rise in average ticket.

Sam's Club comparable sales were up 1.2% vs. 1.4% consensus.

Walmart International sales fell 1.0% to $28.3B.

E-commerce sales were up 60% during the quarter as new acquisitions contributed to the growth.

The company sees Q3 EPS of $0.90 to $0.98 vs. $0.98 consensus and full-year EPS of $4.30 to $4.40 vs. $4.36 consensus.

