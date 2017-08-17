RedHill nabs U.S. rights to GERD med Esomeprazole Strontium DR Capsules; shares up 4% premarket

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) inks a commercialization agreement with ParaPRO LLC securing the exclusive rights to promote Esomeprazole Strontium Delayed-Release (DR) Capsules to gastroenterologists in certain U.S. territories for a initial term of three years. The product is FDA-approved to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and other GI conditions.

Under the terms of the agreement, RedHill will not obligated for any upfront or milestone payments, but will share revenues with ParaPRO per an agreed-upon split.

U.S. launch will commence in the coming weeks.