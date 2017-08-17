Futures inch lower

Eyes on the end of earnings season! U.S. stock index futures are down 0.2% , ahead of results from retail heavyweights Wal-Mart and Alibaba.

Over in Europe, the ECB is ready to publish the minutes of its July meeting, with investors watching for any clues about how it plans to unwind its QE program.

Oil is down 0.4% at $46.58/bbl, gold is 0.5% higher at $1290/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.24%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV