WuXi Bio out-licenses anti-PD-1 antibody to Arcus Biosciences for up to $816M

WuXi Biologics (OTC:WXXWY) and Chinese partner Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. ink an agreement with privately held Arcus Biosciences granting it an exclusive license to develop and commercialize PD-1 inhibitor GLS-010 in North America, Europe, Japan and certain other territories. Arcus intends to develop GLS-010 as a combination product with other candidates in its portfolio.

Under the terms of the deal, Arcus will pay $18.5M upfront, up to $422.5M in development and regulatory milestones and tiered high-single-digit to low-double-digit royalties on net sales. Under an existing agreement, WuXi and Gloria could receive commercial milestones up to $375M.

WuXi Biologics will be the exclusive manufacturer of GLS-010 for a specific period of time.

WuXi and Arcus also plan to ink an exclusive three-year deal to develop Arcus' biologics portfolio.