European stocks move into the green after ECB minutes

A powering euro has begun to show up on the radar of concerns for European stock investors - Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG) in particular. Doing what it can to ease those worries, the just-released ECB minutes show the strong euro as a point of focus for the bank.

The news has sent the euro lower, and moved the Stoxx 600 from modest losses to flat on the session. Germany has creeped into the green.

