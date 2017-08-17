Valeant's success at fixing Tampa manufacturing issues a plus for Aerie Pharma

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was up 4% after hours yesterday (no premarket trades have been reported yet) on the news that Valeant Pharmaceuticals has finally fixed the manufacturing problems at its Bausch + Lomb site in Tampa, FL.

The development is a positive for Aerie because Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) is manufactured there. Valeant's success is timely. Aerie's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of February 28, 2018.

Previously: FDA sets action date of February 28, 2018 for Rhopressa NDA (May 15)

Previously: FDA OK with Valeant's B + L site in Florida, overhang removed from regulatory submissions; shares ahead 1% after hours (Aug. 16)