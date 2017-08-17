BHP to spend $2.5B to extend Spence copper mine in Chile

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) says it plans to spend $2.5B to extend the life of the Spence copper mine in Chile by more than 50 years, beginning in 2021.

BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie says the project supported the company's strategy of delivering near-term, valuable copper production.

BHP says extra production from the Spence extension will total ~185K metric tons/year of copper concentrate and 4K metric tons of molybdenum in the first decade of operation.

The project will need a new $800M desalination plant, and a consortium of Mitsui and Grupo Cobra reportedly are in exclusive talks with BHP to build the plant.