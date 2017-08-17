Ireland will reluctantly collect Apple back taxes

The Irish government will comply with the EU ruling to collect €13B in back taxes from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) but isn’t happy about the prospect.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, in an interview with a German newspaper, says, “We are not the global tax collector for everybody else.”

Ireland worries about being held accountable for any depreciation on the money, which will go into an escrow account if Apple should one day win an appeal and need a refund.

