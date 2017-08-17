Altimmune executes $14.7M convertible stock deal

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) inks agreements with existing and new investors for the sell of 15,656 shares of Series B convertible preferred stock and warrants yielding gross proceeds of $14.7M. Closing date is August 21.

The preferred stock will be sold at a 6% discount to the stated value of $1,000 per share. The five-year warrants are immediately exercisable into an aggregate of 2,345,427 shares of common stock at $2.67.

Net proceeds will fund pipeline development, strategic growth opportunities and general corporate purposes.

Yesterday's close was $2.17.