Top 3 server DRAM companies sold $4.4B in Q2

The top three DRAM suppliers generated a total of $4.43B in server revenues in Q2, up 30.1% sequentially according to TrendForce’s DRAMeXchange.

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF), SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF, OTC:HXSCL), and Micron (NASDAQ:MU) topped the market.

Samsung’s server DRAM sales were up 36.5% sequentially to nearly $2B, which gave the company a 45% market share.

SK Hynix sales grew 28.2% on the prior quarter to $1.38B and 31%.

Micron sales were up 22% to $1.07B and a 24.1% share.

DRAMeXchange expects server DRAM supplies to remain tight through the rest of this year, keeping prices elevated.

