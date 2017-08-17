Sibanye Gold to set aside 1.1B rand for possible lung disease settlement

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) -2% premarket after saying it will set aside 1.1B rand (~$84M) for a possible settlement with miners who contracted lung diseases at work.

A class action suit, mostly relating to the fatal lung disease silicosis, was filed on behalf of miners in 2012; Gold Fields, Anglo American and Harmony Gold already have set aside ~$200M combined toward a possible settlement.

Because of the impairment, as well as an average 14% appreciation of the South African rand vs. the U.S. dollar, SBGL expects to report an H1 loss of at least US$0.24/share, with a headline loss of at least US$0.11.

SBGL says H1 gold production fell 8% Y/Y to 688K oz. while operating costs rose 3% to 8.9B rand.