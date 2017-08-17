Endologix AFX/AFX2 endografts edge out rivals in head-to-head study; shares ahead 1% premarket

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) is up 1% premarket, albeit on only 700 shares, in response to its announcement of positive preliminary results from LEOPARD, a 458-subject comparative study between its AFX and AFX2 endografts and other commercially available bifurcated aortic endografts.

At one-year of follow-up, the freedom from Aneurysm-related complications (ARC) was 84.7% with AFX/AFX2 versus 82.0% with the other devices.

Based upon the number of additional subjects to prove superiority, the company plans to halt further randomization in LEOPARD and will continue to follow current participants for five years.