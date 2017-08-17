UT Southwestern Med Center to conduct study to assess clinical utility of Biocept's Target Selector platform in ALK+ lung cancer patients; shares ahead 5% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is up 5% premarket on higher-than-normal volume in response to its announcement of an agreement with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to conduct a study assessing the clinical utility of its Target Selector platform for patients with ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are being treated with an ALK inhibitor.

A second arm of the study will evaluate patients with rare cancers (e.g., anaplastic thyroid cancer) to see if driver mutations such as ALK rearrangements can be identified and treated with targeted therapy to improve patient outcomes.