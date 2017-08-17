Broadcom, Qualcomm, and Nvidia led Q2 IC design market

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become the third-largest global IC design company after surpassing MediaTek in Q2, according to Topology Research Institute.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) topped the fabless IC market with revenues up 17.3% from the prior year’s quarter to $4.37B. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) came in second with sales up 13.1% to $4B.

Nvidia sales grew 57% to $1.91B thanks in part to data center demand and had the largest revenue increase among the IC vendors.

MediaTek and Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) were the only companies in the top 10 that had Q2 revenue drops on the year. MediaTek sales dropped nearly 20% to $1.87B and Marvell sales were down 0.8% to $593M.

