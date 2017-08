Grocery stores on watch after Wal-Mart posts strong food comp

Grocery store stocks could feel some pressure today after Wal-Mart reported its strongest quarterly comparable sales growth mark across food categories in five years. The Bentonville giant, which is continuing to sacrifice margins for grocery market share, lowered its annual profit guidance earlier today.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is already down 1.19% in premarket trading. Wal-Mart's grocery pricing could also be a factor for Supervalu (NYSE:SVU), Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS), Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA), Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) and even Target (NYSE:TGT).

