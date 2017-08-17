Stein Mart -10% after soft sales report

Shares of Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) slump after the company reports a 5% drop in comparable sales during Q2 and misses on both lines of its report.

CEO assessment: "We will continue to operate our business with lean store inventories and tight expense control this fall while putting into place new merchandising and marketing strategies that include the launch of a new advertising campaign in September. We expect our lower inventories will give us better margins from lower markdowns primarily in the fourth quarter."

