Microsoft delays release of game meant to launch with Xbox One X

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announces a release delay for the game Crackdown 3, which was meant to launch with the new Xbox One X console on November 7.

The game will now release next spring.

Microsoft Studios Publishing general manager Shannon Loftis tells Polygon the delay was due to the company wanting to “make sure to deliver the right game, with the right quality, and at the right time.”

The Xbox One X will now launch without a new Xbox-exclusive title.

Previously: Microsoft launches Azure Event Grid (Aug. 16)