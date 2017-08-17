Gold Fields +4% despite 25% drop in H1 profit

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) +4% premarket despite reporting much lower H1 earnings compared to a year ago, as the South African miner maintains its full-year production targets.

GFI says normalized H1 earnings fell 25% Y/Y to $77M from $103M, while normalized earnings from continuing operations were $80M, 18% lower than the $98M a year ago, but GFI still expects gold production for the full year to reach 2.1M-2.15M oz.

H1 revenue rose 2.3% Y/Y to $1.33B, gold production edged 0.3% higher to 1.05M oz., and the price received per gold oz. gain 1.2% to $1,232; output at the South Deep mine fell 15% Y/Y due to fatalities and multiple falls of ground.

GFI also says it will pay an H1 dividend of 40 rand cents/share, down from 50 rand cents/share a year earlier.