Roka Bio proceeds with liquidation, agrees to sell all assets for $17.5M

Roka Bioscience (ROKA) inks an agreement with Institute for Environmental Health for the sale of substantially all of its assets for $17.5M in cash. IEH will operate the business under a wholly-owned subsidiary called Rokabio.

Roka will provide transition services to IEH through the end of the year.

CEO Mary Duseau says, "The announcement of this asset sale follows an extensive review of a range of strategic alternatives for Roka Bioscience, including obtaining further financing to continue as an independent entity and exploring the possibility of mergers and acquisitions. This transaction represents the conclusion of a thorough process. We believe that the asset sale and anticipated liquidation will provide the greatest value to our stockholders."