Alibaba beats Q1 estimates, nearly doubles profits; shares up 3.7%

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) announces Q1 results with EPS and revenue beats and nearly doubled profits.

Profits were up 94% to $2.2B driven by sales strengths particularly in the core commerce business, which was up 58% on the year to $6.3B.

Other segment revenue: cloud computing, $359M (+96%); digital media and entertainment, $602M (+30%); innovation initiatives and others, $95M (+21%).

Alibaba ended the quarter with $21.85B in cash and equivalents. The company’s net cash from operating activities was $3.7B, up 69%. FCF was $3.3B.

Alibaba shares are up 3.66%

