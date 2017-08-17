CommScope +2.3% as Morgan Stanley upgrades to Overweight

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is up 2.3% premarket after a boost to Overweight at Morgan Stanley, which sees an attractive entry point of late.

Shares have declined nearly 15% in 2017.

The company's "positioned to be a wallet share gainer" as more efficient networks get built, says analyst Meta Marshall.

Actions from the new administration that are service-provider friendly don't hurt, Marshall notes, though the firm remains cautious around capex growth for telecoms.

MS has a price target of $38, implying 13% upside.