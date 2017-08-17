Opko Health teams up with U.S. veterans-focused health group on VA bid; shares up 1%

Opko Health (OPK +0.8% ) has signed a Commitment Letter with Veterans Accountable Care Group, LLC (VACG) in connection with a bid by its affiliate Veterans Accountable Care Organization (VACO) for a Veterans Health Administration (VHA) contract related to the Community Care Network, a project aimed at connecting veterans who lack easy access to VA facilities to local healthcare providers.

If the bid is successful, Opko will acquire a 15% stake in VACO and will provide (or arrange with a third-party lender) a $50M line of credit for VACG in order for VACO to satisfy the financial stability requirement of the contract.

Opko's BioReference Laboratories will provide lab services for CCN, a region in the eastern U.S. (MA, NH, VT, NY, PA, NJ, RI, CT, MD, VA, WV and NC) that includes ~2.1M veterans.