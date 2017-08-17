Stocks give back yesterday's gains in the early going

Stocks tick lower in early trading, giving back yesterday's modest gains, as investors sort through a mixed bag of economic data; S&P and Nasdaq -0.2% , Dow -0.3% .

European markets are lower, with Germany's DAX -0.2% , and France's CAC and U.K.'s FTSE both -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -0.1% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.6% .

Retailers again headline U.S. earnings news, as Wal-Mart -2.4 % despite beating bottom-line estimates, and L Brands -8.7% after issuing below-consensus guidance.

Wal-Mart's "number needed to be a little bit better today to drive the stock higher," says Gordon Hackett analyst Chuck Grom; "Negative sentiment is spilling across the retail sector," says Kim Forrest, senior equity strategist at Fort Pitt Capital. "It makes people wonder about the health of the U.S. consumer."

Nearly all sectors are trading lower this morning, with tech ( -0.4% ) currently the weakest.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower this morning, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 2 bps to 2.24%; meanwhile, the U.S. dollar +0.6% vs. the euro.

U.S. crude oil -0.1% at $46.73/bbl.

Still ahead: leading indicators, EIA natural gas inventory