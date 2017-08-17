Prospect Capital -2.5% as SA contributor mulls size of dividend cut

The price action in Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) over the past few weeks has been pretty nasty ahead of what many expect will be the announcement of a dividend cut, writes BDC Buzz.

The question at hand: What might be the size of the cut, and are the shares appropriately priced for that?

While management has shown a past willingness to under-earn the dividend for sizable periods, says Buzz, he estimates the new monthly payout to be $0.06-$0.065 per share - a roughly 20%-30% reduction - should the dividend be aligned with expected earnings.