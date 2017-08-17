WSJ: Elliot joins Corvex in pushing for Energen to explore sale

Elliott Management owns a 4%-5% stake in Energen (EGN +2.4% ) and is joining with Corvex Management in urging a sale, WSJ reports.

Corvex raised its own position in EGN to ~10% earlier this week, which gives it a pathway under Alabama law to call a special meeting and add as many as six directors to the nine who already sit on the E&P company’s board.

The two activist hedge funds believe EGN's Permian Basin properties would attract draw oil and gas producers looking to expand in the area as well as companies seeking to enter the prolific play; EGN said in June that it had completed a strategic review and was not interested in selling.