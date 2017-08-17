Credit Suisse sizes up TJX Companies

Credit Suisse weighs in on TJX Companies (TJX -1.1% ) following the retailer's Q2 earnings report posted earlier this week.

"Domestic segment profit margins continue to deteriorate with incremental store openings and supply chain initiatives," notes analyst Christian Buss.

"This, combined with a mix shift towards lower ticket categories and continued wage headwinds, makes it difficult for us to become more constructive on TJX," he adds. "We see limited room for upside to shares absent margin expansion which we view as unlikely in the near to mid-term."

The firm keeps a Neutral rating on TJX, while raising its price target to $74 from $72.

