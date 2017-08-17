Evercore likes Myovant, sees a three-bagger; shares up 17%

Thinly traded micro cap Myovant Sciences (MYOV +17.3% ) is up in early trading on increased volume, albeit on turnover of only 63K shares, on the heels of a bullish call from Evercore ISI, who rates the stock a Buy with a $35 (201% upside).

Two Phase 3 trials, LIBERTY 1 & LIBERTY 2, are assessing lead product candidate relugolix in women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The primary completion for both studies is December 2018.

Another Phase 3, HERO, is evaluating relugolix in men with advanced prostate cancer. Its primary completion date is September 2019.

In June, it launched a Phase 3 program to investigate the use of relugolix in women with endometriosis-related pain. Two Phase 3 studies, SPIRIT 1 and SPIRIT 2, are not yet recruiting patients. The primary completion date for both is December 2019.

Previously: Myovant sciences initiates Phase 3 clinical program of Relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain (June 29)