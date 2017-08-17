Will Disney pull the trigger on day-and-date releases?

The Hollywood Reporter's Ben Weiss speculates that Disney's planned launch of a streaming entertainment service increases the odds of a same-day home viewing option of major releases.
The day-and-date theatrical release concept is seen by some analysts as an inevitability that could cut into traffic at movie theaters, although the magnitude of the impact is still up for debate.
The exhibitor sector has been jumpy over the last few months over streaming concerns and light box office numbers. On a YTD look -- AMC Entertainment (AMC -0.4%), IMAX (IMAX +1.4%), Cinemark Holdings (CNK -0.3%), Marcus (MCS), Reading International (RDI +1.1%), Regal Entertainment (RGC -0.6%) are all showing losses.
Now read: Another Way To Profit From Millennials »