ADP -2.9% as Ackman lays out investment case in webcast

Pershing Square's Bill Ackman is making his case against the current situation at Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in this morning's webcast.

Shares in the company are down 2.9% in response, dropping below $108 for the first time since late July.

Material released ahead of the call argued that it's difficult to compare ADP to competitors when the way it accounts for PEO overstates growth and economic revenue.

Employer Service growth is slowing down as well, and the company's losing market share, Ackman argues.

Ackman said yesterday that ADP could have avoided a fight if the board had granted a one-week extension of an Aug. 10 deadline to nominate directors; that was a request that led CEO Carlos Rodriguez to characterize Ackman as a "spoiled brat."