Buy 'August Opportunity' PennantPark Floating Rate - KBW

BDCs as a whole are generally poised to benefit from rising interest rates, but PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT), more than most, says KBW's Ryan Lynch.

He sees an 18% return over the next year - 8% from the dividend, and 10% share price appreciation.

The company, he says, has one of the best credit records in the BDC sector, and a low fee structure as well.

The stock trades at book value vs. an average 6% premium for other high-quality, senior-secured focused BDCs, says Lynch, and an 11.8 P/E ratio vs. 12.9 for peers.

