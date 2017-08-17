Amazon opens Alexa toolkit for commercial developers

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) opens its Alexa toolset so that more developers can use the virtual assistant in commercial products.

The Alexa Voice Service Device SDK toolset allows developers to add a full version of Alexa to the product. Amazon previously offered the toolset on an invite basis with around 50 device makers having access.

A free open source license for the toolset is now available on GitHub.

Amazon cares most about attracting shoppers and subscribers to its services, which is why the company supports other uses of Alexa such as the upcoming Eufy Genie budget smart speaker.

